Matthew Perry passed away at 54. He was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported. Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the infamous American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Friends', a show about six pals living in New York in their 20s and 30s, became one of the most popular television shows of all time. Though, Perry is no more, his 'Friends' memories will always stay alive.

Also Read: Canada PM Justin Trudeau 'shocked' by school buddy Matthew Perry’s death: Will never forget the games we played Here are some of Chandler Bing's best moments: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Miss Chanandler Bong: In this episode, the four friends Chandler, Joey, Monica and Rachel play a game as to know who knows friends better. Ross create a trivia game which ends with a lightning round where he asks “Every week, the TV guy comes to Chandler and Joey apartment. What label appears on the address label?". In this episode, his iconic line of “Miss Chanandler Bong" was delivered. The episode also takes a hilarious turn when Monica and Rachel end up losing their apartment to Joey and Chandler.

2. One where Chandler tries to break up with Janice: Chandler's on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice with whom he tries difficult to break up is a fun thing to watch. Throughout the show, both these bump into each other. Janice is famous for her infamous laughter. Here's one of the first try to his breakup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The one where everybody finds out: In this episode, Monica and Chandler's who try to keep their relationship a secret is out. Here, Rachel and Phoebe try to trick Monica and Chandler to acknowledge their secret relationship. In this episode, Phoebe tries to woo Chandler and tricks him to confess about relationship with Monica, however, when Chandler and Monica learns about their scheme, they also make an effort to outwit Rachel and Phoebe which is hilarous to watch.

4. Chandler and his famous dance: Chandler and his dance moves is an ultimate treat to his fans.

5. Joey and Chandler friendship: Joey and Chandler's friendship in the show is BFF goals. Though Ross is Chandler's childhood friend, but the bond between these two room mates Joey and Chandler share has brought laughter and happy tears to many. Never does Joey holds back to show how much he loves Chandler. On the other hand, Chandler too doesn't mind at all about Joey's strange quirks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6 Monica and Chandler: Famously known as 'Mondler', the two start their journey from being friends to turning into romantic couple. From being there for each other to their hook up to proposal, wedding and children is an altogether story to watch.

7. Chandler and his sarcasm: Chandler was the snarky, self-deprecating friend of the group, but his sarcasm hid a deeper insecurity and awkwardness that was played for some of the show's biggest laughs. Some of his famous sarcastic quotes include: “I'm not great at advice... Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" “Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable." “I’m a gym member. I try to go four times a week, but I’ve missed the last twelve hundred times." “If I were a guy and…did I just say ‘if I were a guy?'"

8. Chandler, Ross and their secrets: Before Monica and Chandler's wedding, there is a series of hilarious secrets from Chandler kissing a guy to him winning a Vanilla-look alike contest, to Ross wearing leg warmers in college.

