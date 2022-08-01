Chef Gordon Ramsay in the soup over TikTok video2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 07:00 AM IST
Many followers of Gordon Ramsay on TikTok wonder if the video was a retort to a dispute with a vegan user.
Gordon Ramsay has come under fire for sharing a TikTok video that shows him selecting a lamb that he claims to want to eat. The Hell's Kitchen star can be seen climbing inside an enclosure that is home to many lambs in the video, which was uploaded to the platform on July 28, while singing: “Yummy yum yum. I’m going to eat you!"