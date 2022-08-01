Gordon Ramsay has come under fire for sharing a TikTok video that shows him selecting a lamb that he claims to want to eat. The Hell's Kitchen star can be seen climbing inside an enclosure that is home to many lambs in the video, which was uploaded to the platform on July 28, while singing: “Yummy yum yum. I’m going to eat you!"

Also Read: Gordon Ramsay wants to open a restaurant in India, and location might be Kerala

“The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…" Ramsay captioned the video. The message refers to a notorious clip from a Hell's Kitchen episode from 2006 in which Ramsey yells to his chefs, "Where is the lamb sauce?"

Also Read: Wild Drum introduces a low-cal, vegan and gluten-free seltzer

The lambs approach him, and the British chef asks: “Which one’s going in the oven first? “You!" Then, he jumps into the pen, sending the lambs scrambling to the far end.

“Oven time!" he adds.

Many followers of Ramsay on TikTok questioned whether the video was a retort to a dispute with a vegan user who had criticised Ramsay for his love of meat.

Also Read: Discovery Network expands streaming play beyond infotainment

The vegan teacher from TikToker that sang, "Eating animals is terrible, Gordon Ramsay," chastised the celebrity chef in 2021. Gordon Ramsay: It's wrong to harm animals. Gordon Ramsay, play this song for us."

In response, Ramsay duetted the video on the app and included a clip of him eating a hamburger.

The latest video has sparked outrage among TikTok viewers. One of them wrote, “Imagine just sleeping, waking up in the middle of the night and hear this from the corner of your bed."

Also Read: Marco Pierre White: ‘Chefs are not geniuses or artists, they are just workers’

“Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s to [sic] late." wrote another.

Another added: “Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line."

Echoing the sentiment of many commenters, a third said: “I’m not vegan but this makes me really sad."