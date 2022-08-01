Chef Gordon Ramsay in the soup over TikTok video

Chef Gordon Ramsay in the soup over TikTok video2 min read . 07:00 AM IST
Many followers of Gordon Ramsay on TikTok wonder if the video was a retort to a dispute with a vegan user.
Many followers of Gordon Ramsay on TikTok wonder if the video was a retort to a dispute with a vegan user.
Gordon Ramsay has come under fire for sharing a TikTok video that shows him selecting a lamb that he claims to want to eat. The Hell's Kitchen star can be seen climbing inside an enclosure that is home to many lambs in the video, which was uploaded to the platform on July 28, while singing: “Yummy yum yum. I’m going to eat you!"
Gordon Ramsay has come under fire for sharing a TikTok video that shows him selecting a lamb that he claims to want to eat. The Hell's Kitchen star can be seen climbing inside an enclosure that is home to many lambs in the video, which was uploaded to the platform on July 28, while singing: “Yummy yum yum. I’m going to eat you!"
“The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…" Ramsay captioned the video. The message refers to a notorious clip from a Hell's Kitchen episode from 2006 in which Ramsey yells to his chefs, "Where is the lamb sauce?"
“The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…" Ramsay captioned the video. The message refers to a notorious clip from a Hell's Kitchen episode from 2006 in which Ramsey yells to his chefs, "Where is the lamb sauce?"
The lambs approach him, and the British chef asks: “Which one’s going in the oven first? “You!" Then, he jumps into the pen, sending the lambs scrambling to the far end.
The lambs approach him, and the British chef asks: “Which one’s going in the oven first? “You!" Then, he jumps into the pen, sending the lambs scrambling to the far end.
“Oven time!" he adds.
“Oven time!" he adds.
Many followers of Ramsay on TikTok questioned whether the video was a retort to a dispute with a vegan user who had criticised Ramsay for his love of meat.
Many followers of Ramsay on TikTok questioned whether the video was a retort to a dispute with a vegan user who had criticised Ramsay for his love of meat.
Also Read: Discovery Network expands streaming play beyond infotainment
Also Read: Discovery Network expands streaming play beyond infotainment
The vegan teacher from TikToker that sang, "Eating animals is terrible, Gordon Ramsay," chastised the celebrity chef in 2021. Gordon Ramsay: It's wrong to harm animals. Gordon Ramsay, play this song for us."
The vegan teacher from TikToker that sang, "Eating animals is terrible, Gordon Ramsay," chastised the celebrity chef in 2021. Gordon Ramsay: It's wrong to harm animals. Gordon Ramsay, play this song for us."
In response, Ramsay duetted the video on the app and included a clip of him eating a hamburger.
In response, Ramsay duetted the video on the app and included a clip of him eating a hamburger.
The latest video has sparked outrage among TikTok viewers. One of them wrote, “Imagine just sleeping, waking up in the middle of the night and hear this from the corner of your bed."
The latest video has sparked outrage among TikTok viewers. One of them wrote, “Imagine just sleeping, waking up in the middle of the night and hear this from the corner of your bed."
Also Read: Marco Pierre White: ‘Chefs are not geniuses or artists, they are just workers’
Also Read: Marco Pierre White: ‘Chefs are not geniuses or artists, they are just workers’
“Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s to [sic] late." wrote another.
“Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s to [sic] late." wrote another.
Another added: “Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line."
Another added: “Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line."
Echoing the sentiment of many commenters, a third said: “I’m not vegan but this makes me really sad."
Echoing the sentiment of many commenters, a third said: “I’m not vegan but this makes me really sad."