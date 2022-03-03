In the latest updates of Russia 's invasion of Ukraine, the former's forces are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion.

The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and their currency rouble hit record lows.

The move comes eight days after Russia declared a special military operation on the east European country of Ukraine. The invasion started with Russia taking over Crimea and Chernobyl. Moscow has given no respite in bombing the capital city of Kyiv. They also used ‘Vaccum Bombs’ in Kharkiv, an explosive banned by the Geneva Convention.

The constant shelling by the Kremlin has forced citizen of Ukraine to flee to the western part of the country. One can witness the evacuees making bee-line outside the border villages near neighbouring countries with an expectation of seeking refuge there.

Amid the situation of despair, war and crisis, Spanish-American chef Jose Andres has arranged to provide meals to Ukrainian refugees at the Ukraine-Poland border.

As a part of the World Central Kitchen association, Andres has been working hard to provide meals to these refugees. He took to microblogging site Twitter to write about his actions, which he hash-tagged ‘Chefs for Ukraine’.

“People of the World…Reporting from the Ukraine border! This is one of the places @WCKitchen has hot meals. It is below freezing tonight & I am meeting so many refugees, families who are escaping & don’t know what’s next…We will do our best not to let them down! #ChefsForUkraine", his tweet read.

See his video here

People of the World…Reporting from the Ukraine border! This is one of the places @WCKitchen has hot meals. It is below freezing tonight & I am meeting so many refugees, families who are escaping & don’t know what’s next…We will do our best not to let them down! #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/YiEemUfLlC — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 28, 2022

The arrangement is at the border of Poland and Ukraine. Located less than 10 kilometers from the first town on the Polish border, Rava-Ruska (or Rawa-Ruska), Andres has set up kitchens to distribute meals. He has help from the nuns of the international confederation of Catholic relief services Caritas.

Andres has been regularly updating his Twitter profile with updates of the situation in Ukraine. He has also kept an open appeal to people leaving their homes to come and get some food and shelter at his World Central Kitchen.

A quick look at meal service tonight in Medyka, Poland! The team has served close to 1,000 meals to families near the border, and we’ll continue through the night. We have 2 different partners serving hot soup and paninis as well as serving fresh plates of pasta. #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/ZWpboXMDTv — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 2, 2022

The chef has also been helping restaurant owners by providing them with what they need in order to also participate in the war effort. The humanitarian chef's non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen, has already distributed more than 8,000 soups, chicken stews and apple pies, at the Polish border.

In a post, Andres also shares the story of a kitchen in Kharkiv and mentiones how they didn’t stop serving food despite the war planes and shelling.

“This is true bravery & courage…I am in awe of these heroes in Kharkiv! One kitchen is only 500 meters from where the missile hit yesterday…Everyone is okay & they are still cooking, sometimes without lights hearing the attacking planes overhead… #ChefsForUkraine", he wrote in his post.

This is true bravery & courage…I am in awe of these heroes in Kharkiv! One kitchen is only 500 meters from where the missile hit yesterday…Everyone is okay & they are still cooking, sometimes without lights hearing the attacking planes overhead… #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 @WCKitchen https://t.co/ZwXAwRt7mP pic.twitter.com/tbGPCMH8TX — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 2, 2022

José Andrés was recognized in 2019 by being named on a list of potential candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. A year earlier, the humanist chef was named "Humanitarian of the Year" by the James Beard Foundation.

