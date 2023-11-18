The Delhi Traffic Police released a traffic advisory on Friday regarding the Chhath Puja celebration in the national capital.

They informed that traffic disruptions are anticipated from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning in the vicinity of major ponds. In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “On Sunday, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various ponds since afternoon. The prayers will be offered at the time of sunset. While some devotees may leave after sunset prayers, several will stay for the night at various ponds in tents." Also Read: Chhath Puja 2023 begins with Nahay Khay: Know date, four days of rituals, Arghya timing, significance

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid the roads near the sites allocated for the Chhath Puja celebration to ensure smooth traffic movement.

The ponds at Sonia Vihar, Krishna Market Jhilmil Colony, DDA Land near JPC Hospital, Tughlakabad Kaya Maya Ground, DDA Ground near Jain Mandir Suraj Kund Road, opposite D-Block Mangol Puri, Chhat Puja Kalyan Samiti Sainik Enclave etc. could witness heavy footfall of devotees, the advisory said.

Keeping in view the huge gatherings expected at the ponds, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made, the police said.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2023: Heartfelt wishes and messages to share joy with loved ones

Appropriate diversions would be made based on requirement, they added.

"There will be no restrictions for going to railway stations and ISBT. However, people should leave in advance and keep sufficient time to accommodate possible delay in routes. People are requested to avail public transport like metro to help decongestion of roads," the advisory read.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2023: AAP leader Atishi assures Yamuna river's toxic foam to vanish in 'next two days'

"Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic," it added.

On Saturday, during the Kharna, participants early to prepare the prasad of rasiya or gud kheer. A rigorous day-long nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water, is observed from sunrise at 6:46 am until sunset at 5:26 pm.

Meanwhile, as per the latest directive from the Delhi government, the city will observe a 'dry day' on November 19 in honour of Chhath Puja.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following date shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all L-1, L1F, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-9, L-10, L-11, L-14, L-18, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34 and L-35 licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi: Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shasthi 19.11.2023 (Chhath Puja)," the order read.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.