US news: Seven people found shot in separate incidents near Chicago

Seven individuals were allegedly shot in two residences in Joliet, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago .

As reported by Reuters, law enforcement officials said on Monday that investigators are actively searching for a man familiar with the victims, considering him a suspect in the multiple killings. While the motive behind the shootings remains unclear, authorities noted that the victims are believed to be members of the same family.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans stated at a press briefing that local sheriff's deputies, along with agents from the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, are collaborating to aid in the ongoing manhunt for the suspect involved in the tragic incident, Reuters reported.

The Joilet Police Department has identified the suspect in the case as 23-year-old Romeo Nance, with authorities emphasizing that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

(With inputs from Reuters)

