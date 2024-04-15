Active Stocks
Chicago shooting kills 8-year-old girl, injured 10 others

Eleven people standing outside a family gathering Saturday night were shot including a young girl who was killed in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence on the city's South Side.

Chicago shooting kills 8-year-old girl, injured 10 others. (AFP)

As many as 11 people including four children were killed in the Chicago shooting incident that took place on the city's South side when everybody was standing outside a family gathering on Saturday night, said police. 

The cop stated that an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot, while a 1-year-old and a 8-year-old boy were shot multiple times in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence. 

Speaking to media persons, Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting happened when the offenders fired at a crowd standing outside a family gathering around 9 pm on Saturday. 

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related. The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city," Jerome said as quoted by newswire AP. 

Jerome also stated that police applied tourniquets and chest seals to victims including adults between the ages of 19 and 40 years. 

Currently, the investigation is in the preliminary stages. However, the witnesses told police that a black sedan approached and someone fired shots into the crowd before fleeing, police said, adding that witness described two possible shooters on foot. 

Finland shooting incident

In another shooting incident, one child was killed and two others injured on April 2 after a classmate opened fire at a primary school in Finland. The incident took place at Viertola primary school in the city of Vantaa — some 18 kilometers north of Helsinki.

The incident took place in the clasroom around 9:00 am as the Viertola comprehensive school began its day. The 12-year-old suspect fled the school with a gun soon after the attack. 

The child was eventually arrested in a "calm manner" around 10 am and admitted being the shooter during a preliminary interrogation. Police said that the weapon had belonged to a relative of the suspect.

 

(With AP inputs)

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 08:13 AM IST
