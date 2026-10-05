Chicago-bound British Airways flight declares emergency over Ireland after steep 28,000-ft descent: Report

A British Airways flight, travelling from London to Chicago, declared an emergency as per the latest updates. According to a report by NDTV, flight BA295 made a steep descent of about 9,000 feet above Ireland.
Reportedly, the flight transmitted a general emergency code 7700 which signifies unlawful interference, indicating a possible hijacking incident.
The flight was a Boeing 777-200ER, registered as G-VIIA. It took flight from London's Heathrow airport from Terminal 5 at about 11:50 am in local time. The flight was on its way towards Chicago. It was expected to reach the destination in eight hours and 40 minutes of flying time.
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Flight BA295 declared an emergency after a steep descent of approximately 28,000 feet over Ireland, ultimately dropping to around 9,000 feet.
The crew transmitted emergency code 7700 to alert air traffic controllers that they were experiencing a critical situation requiring immediate assistance.
The flight, originally scheduled to operate from London Heathrow to Chicago in about eight hours and 40 minutes, turned around and headed back to London shortly after the emergency was declared.
The aircraft involved was a Boeing 777-200ER, registered as G-VIIA.
When a pilot declares an emergency, airlines generally follow protocols that include communicating with air traffic control, assessing the situation, and preparing for a possible return or emergency landing.
The duration of the flight was expected to be eight hours and 40 minutes.
Further details about the British Airways incident remains awaited.
The British Airways incident took place days after the FlyDubai stabbing case.
On September 30, flight FZ1073 experienced a mid-air crisis. Reportedly, the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had an alleged terror attempt by a co-pilot who is described as someone with radical views.
The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit. Machchhar, from India, was stabbed with an axe, reportedly by the co-pilot who was later identified as Hamam al-Hammami.
It is said that al-Hammami made the move in an alleged attempt to crash the commercial flight which carried more than 170 passengers, most of them Israeli.
The low-cost airline also transmitted the emergency code, 7700, before switching back to 7700, as per Bloomberg.
Despite suffering from serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew to enter and subdue the attacker, taking control of flight.
The aircraft executed an emergency diversion and managed to land safely at a regional airport in Saudi Arabia.
The flight was scheduled to fly from Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel before the diversion.