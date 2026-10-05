Chicago-bound British Airways flight declares emergency over Ireland after steep 28,000-ft descent: Report

A British Airways flight, travelling from London to Chicago, declared an emergency as per the latest updates. According to a report by NDTV, flight BA295 made a steep descent of about 9,000 feet above Ireland.

British Airways flight declares emergency Reportedly, the flight transmitted a general emergency code 7700 which signifies unlawful interference, indicating a possible hijacking incident.

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The flight was a Boeing 777-200ER, registered as G-VIIA. It took flight from London's Heathrow airport from Terminal 5 at about 11:50 am in local time. The flight was on its way towards Chicago. It was expected to reach the destination in eight hours and 40 minutes of flying time.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the British Airways flight BA295 to declare an emergency? ⌵ Flight BA295 declared an emergency after a steep descent of approximately 28,000 feet over Ireland, ultimately dropping to around 9,000 feet. 2 Why did the pilots of flight BA295 transmit the emergency code 7700? ⌵ The crew transmitted emergency code 7700 to alert air traffic controllers that they were experiencing a critical situation requiring immediate assistance. 3 How did the British Airways flight timeline change due to the emergency? ⌵ The flight, originally scheduled to operate from London Heathrow to Chicago in about eight hours and 40 minutes, turned around and headed back to London shortly after the emergency was declared. 4 What aircraft was involved in the emergency landing of the British Airways flight? ⌵ The aircraft involved was a Boeing 777-200ER, registered as G-VIIA. 5 What procedures do airlines follow in response to a pilot declaring an emergency? ⌵ When a pilot declares an emergency, airlines generally follow protocols that include communicating with air traffic control, assessing the situation, and preparing for a possible return or emergency landing.

The duration of the flight was expected to be eight hours and 40 minutes.

Further details about the British Airways incident remains awaited.

FlyDubai attack The British Airways incident took place days after the FlyDubai stabbing case.

On September 30, flight FZ1073 experienced a mid-air crisis. Reportedly, the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had an alleged terror attempt by a co-pilot who is described as someone with radical views.

The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit. Machchhar, from India, was stabbed with an axe, reportedly by the co-pilot who was later identified as Hamam al-Hammami.

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It is said that al-Hammami made the move in an alleged attempt to crash the commercial flight which carried more than 170 passengers, most of them Israeli.

The low-cost airline also transmitted the emergency code, 7700, before switching back to 7700, as per Bloomberg.

Despite suffering from serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew to enter and subdue the attacker, taking control of flight.

The aircraft executed an emergency diversion and managed to land safely at a regional airport in Saudi Arabia.

The flight was scheduled to fly from Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel before the diversion.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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