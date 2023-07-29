Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizza may have put the city on the pizza map, but it's now the cracker-thin tavern-style pie that's gaining popularity. Chicago's tavern-style pizza, known for its thin, crispy crust and square-cut slices, is gaining popularity across the US. Chefs are putting their own spin on the classic style, elevating it with unique ingredients and flavours. This slim, buttery crust loaded with toppings and cut into small squares has captured the hearts of pizza lovers from New York to Los Angeles.

Origins and popularity

Steve Dolinsky, Chicago pizza expert and author of The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Square & Slices in the Windy City said that the origins of tavern-style pizza date back to the 1940s when bar owners served salty bites alongside frosty beer or whiskey shot. The small square shape was perfect for fitting on a cocktail napkin, allowing patrons to enjoy their pizza without plates or utensils, thus keeping them at the bar longer.

Chefs embrace the trend, Adding Their Spin

Here are seven of the country’s top tavern-style pizza spots to visit

Chefs are embracing the trend, and tavern-style pizzas have become a hit even beyond the Midwest. In New York, Patti Ann’s offers various takes on the classic Chicago-style pie.

Windy City Pie in Seattle added its spin with an amari-focused bar program. Software engineer-turned-pizza maker Lichterman launched Windy City Pie out of his Seattle home in 2015. After nearly five years of research, he added tavern pizzas to the menu. “When I was growing up in Chicago, tavern-style thin crust pizza was not a destination pizza," said Lichterman, who started serving the pies a decade ago. “There are chefs in and out of the Midwest really elevating and enhancing [tavern] pizza with their unique spin, ingredients and culinary perspective," he added.

Cicoria in Portland showcases crispy pizzas with locally sourced ingredients. Pizzaiolo William Wells took some liberties when developing the naturally leavened, tavern-style pie crust for the retro-styled Cicoria.

World Pizza Champions member Scardino joined forces with local restaurant group Atomic Hospitality in early spring for yearlong residency at the rooftop bar Tetto. The al fresco dining spot features a variety of the Chicago native’s expertly made pizzas, alongside Italian liquor-focused cocktails.

Among the fancier locations to find tavern pizza is Truss Restaurant Bar in the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley.

The small stone storefront Kim’s Uncle Pizza in Chicago suburb of Westmont has been a pizzeria since the 1970s.

“It’s like the Carhartt of pizza," said first-time operator Avish Naran of Pijja Palace in Los Angeles about the pie’s every day appeal. His year-old Indian sports bar in Silver Lake outfitted with blonde wood and is modern. The name “pijja" comes from “pizza" pronunciation in India.

Versatility and ease of preparation

Tavern-style pizza's appeal lies not only in its delicious taste but also in its versatility and ease of preparation. Unlike traditional wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, these can be cooked in regular gas ovens, making it a popular choice for chefs and home cooks alike.

