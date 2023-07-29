Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizza may have put the city on the pizza map, but it's now the cracker-thin tavern-style pie that's gaining popularity. Chicago's tavern-style pizza, known for its thin, crispy crust and square-cut slices, is gaining popularity across the US. Chefs are putting their own spin on the classic style, elevating it with unique ingredients and flavours. This slim, buttery crust loaded with toppings and cut into small squares has captured the hearts of pizza lovers from New York to Los Angeles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}