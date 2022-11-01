'Chief Twit' Elon Musk named sole director of Twitter, dissolves board: Report

Some media reports also says that Twitter plans to fire a quarter of its workforce in its first round of layoffs. Currently, the social media platform has around 7,000 employees and a quarter of the headcount amounts to nearly 2,000 employees. Celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, a long-time Musk legal representative, led the conversations about the job cuts, Washington Post cited. Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs since the deal was announced in April, and Musk floated the idea of cost cuts to banking partners when he was initially fundraising for the deal. The previous reporting suggested that he’d planned to cut 75% of staff, although other reports later suggested that Musk assured Twitter staff last week that’s not the case.

