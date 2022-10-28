Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday early hours tweeted ‘Let the good times roll’ hours after he took over as the micro blogging platform Twitter. In the fruition of the $44 billion transaction which saw Tesla chief Elon Musk acquire Twitter and also CEO Parag Agarwal and several other top executives get ‘escorted’ out of their office, also saw Donald Trump say, "Twitter now in sane hands'.

Musk had earlier tweeted ‘the bird if freed’ to mark the completion of his Twitter takeover. The top executives who were fired include, Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

🎶 let the good times roll 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

"Spoiler Alert. Let the good times roll," Musk, 51, tweeted early Friday morning after ending Thursday night with his acquisition of Twitter.

"I will be digging in more today," Musk said in reply to a tweet by a user called ‘Catturd’ who tweeted that he will be tweeting a message "every day to see if anything changes. As of now, I'm still Shadowbanned, ghostbanned, searchbanned, and Twitter removed 1200 followers today - as usual. Nothing has changed - I'll report again tomorrow."

Musk has always been critical of Twitter's management and its moderation policies. "At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office," a report in the New York Times had reported.

The deal’s closing removes a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over Twitter’s business, employees and shareholders for much of the year, the CNN commented.

Musk had “singled out" Gadde, 48, “criticising her for her role in content moderation decisions at the company", it added.

As the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump was permanently suspended in January last year, Hyderabad-born Gadde was at the forefront of this dramatic decision undertaken within days of the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

Musk at Twitter HQ: Let that sink in

Musk arrived at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and had been meeting with engineers and advertising executives.

Earlier in the week, he strolled into the company’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a porcelain sink, changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit," and tweeted “Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!"

Musk also updated his Twitter description to “Chief Twit."

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

He has promised to transform Twitter by loosening the service’s content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.

The New York Stock Exchange said on Friday that trading in Twitter's shares had been suspending, giving the reason as "merger effective".

Musk’s plans for boosting Twitter’s value could involve cutting down its workforce, something he’s hinted at before. Previous reporting suggested that he’d planned to cut 75 per cent of staff, although he is said to have told Twitter staff this week that’s not the case, CNN reported.

(With inputs from PTI)