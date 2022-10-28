'Chief Twit' Elon Musk says 'let the good times roll'. Read here

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday early hours tweeted ‘Let the good times roll’ hours after he took over as the micro blogging platform Twitter. In the fruition of the $44 billion transaction which saw Tesla chief Elon Musk acquire Twitter and also CEO Parag Agarwal and several other top executives get ‘escorted’ out of their office, also saw Donald Trump say, "Twitter now in sane hands'.

