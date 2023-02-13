Child abuse found in Portugal Catholic Church is 'tip of iceberg': Report
Child psychiatrist Pedro Strecht said the 4,815 cases were the ‘absolute minimum’ number of victims of sexual abuse by clergy members in Portugal since 1950.
At least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church - mostly priests - over the past 70 years, the commission investigating the issue said in a report on Monday, adding the findings are the "tip of the iceberg".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×