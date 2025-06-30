Child falls overboard on Disney Cruise, father jumps in to save her- both rescued in dramatic operation

A relaxing family holiday aboard a Disney Cruise turned into a terrifying ordeal when a young girl reportedly fell overboard, prompting her father to jump in after her in a desperate rescue attempt, USA Today reported.

The incident, which unfolded on June 29, has gone viral online, with many praising the quick response of the ship’s crew.

The incident took place aboard the Disney Dream, which was returning to Fort Lauderdale after a four-night cruise to the Bahamas, including a stop at Disney’s private island destination, Lookout Cay. According to U.S. media reports, the ship’s emergency code “Mr M.O.B.,”indicating a man overboard, was announced over the intercom, prompting immediate action from the crew.

“A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck and her dad went in after her,” wrote a passenger, Kevin Furuta, in a Facebook post.

“Thankfully, the Disney Cruise Line rescue team acted immediately, and both were saved.”

In an official statement, a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed that both the child and her father were rescued within minutes. “We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship,” the spokesperson told USA Today. “This incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

How the rescue unfolded Passengers onboard shared accounts of the dramatic rescue, describing how life preservers were thrown and a rescue boat was deployed almost instantly. The ship was not docked at the time but cruising between the Bahamas and Florida when the child, believed to have fallen from Deck 4, an outdoor walking track area, slipped overboard.

Despite safety features like plexiglass barriers, it remains unclear how the child fell. Disney’s cruise ships are equipped with advanced overboard detection systems designed to alert crew members immediately in such situations.

Internet reacts The incident has sparked conversations on social media around child safety on cruises and the importance of parental supervision, even in seemingly secure environments. While many praised the bravery of the father and the professionalism of the crew, others raised concerns about how a child could fall despite the ship’s safety infrastructure.

A user wrote, "I’m still so freaked out that a little girl fell overboard from Deck 4 on a Disney cruise between Florida and Bahamas and that her father jumped into save her."

Another user wrote, "I just watched a video from a Disney Cruise where a little girl fell off the ship & a man (guessing her dad) jumped into the water after her. They were BOTH rescued. They have to be the luckiest people on the planet today."