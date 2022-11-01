Children born in 2020 lack the necessary communication skills. And, COVID-19 pandemic is to be blamed for it, says a new study from Harvard Medical School. The study, which looked at more than 21,000 infants, discovered that the Covid-19 epidemic has affected the babies' ability to communicate.

Infants weren't exposed to enough social interaction during Covid lockdowns, according to paediatrician Jin Russell. There are two basic explanations for why the epidemic and lockdowns may have hindered a child's development.

It is well-known that, when parents take their newborns out, they tend to be exposed to a wider variety of words and develop a larger vocabulary. However, there just weren't as many opportunities for parents to take their infants out. The second explanation is that parents were under a lot of stress and less bandwidth. If a parent was at home attempting to balance work and home-schooling older children, they may have had much less time to be attentive to their infant - 1 News quoted Russell as saying.

Also Read: Do you have Brain Fog after Covid? Here’s how to cope with it

According to a different research, 25% of newborns went a whole year without ever encountering a child their own age. There were no unplanned encounters with neighbours or strangers at playgroups or grocery stores. They hardly ever had the opportunity to wave goodbye.

Approximately 77% of the infants in the CORAL research of allergies and autoimmune dysregulation in infants born during lockdown had expressed one specific and meaningful phrase as opposed to 89% of the infants in 2011. Comparatively to the other groups, only 93% of the CORAL group could point. Compared to the 2011 group's 95%, about 88% of the participants could wave good-bye.

Watch: Apple iPhone 14 workers run away with whatever they have amid report of 20,000 infected by COVID in China factory

However, parents may not need to worry about it. As per experts, There are many options for individuals to travel with their young children now and give them the chance to experience the world since newborns are incredibly resilient and, obviously, the pandemic measures have all been scaled back.