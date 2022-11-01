Children born in Covid pandemic lack communication skills: Study2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 07:22 AM IST
Compared to the 2011 group's 95%, about 88% of the 2020 group could wave good-bye.
Compared to the 2011 group's 95%, about 88% of the 2020 group could wave good-bye.
Children born in 2020 lack the necessary communication skills. And, COVID-19 pandemic is to be blamed for it, says a new study from Harvard Medical School. The study, which looked at more than 21,000 infants, discovered that the Covid-19 epidemic has affected the babies' ability to communicate.