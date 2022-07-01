OPEN APP
Chile: Man resigns, disappears after accidentally receiving 286 times his salary
A man in Chile was reportedly paid 286 times his salary accidentally last month by a company that happens to be one of the largest producer of cold cuts in the country.

When the incident came to notice, the employee promised his boss that he would return the amount that was paid to him in excess. But, intead he resigned and took off the money with him, as per media reports.

According to reports, the man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial).

The incident took place in May this year when the company accidentally paid around 1.42 crore ( 165,398,851 Chilean pesos) to the employee instead of 43,000 (500,000 pesos), which is his monthly salary. When the company's management checked their records, they found out that they had paid the employee about 286 times his monthly salary.

After the management identified the error, they reached out to the employee. The man allegedly agreed to visit his bank and get the amount refunded.

However, when the company didn't receive the amount back from the employee, they tried to reach out to the man and get an update. But there was no communication. Later, the man got in touch with the company saying he would visit the bank soon. But on June 2, the man submitted his resignation.

Recent media reports reveal that the man has disappeared. In order to retrieve their money, the company reached out to the officials and has taken legal action against the employee.

 

