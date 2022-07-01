Chile: Man resigns, disappears after accidentally receiving 286 times his salary1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:59 PM IST
After stretching the matter of returning the money for days, the man finally resigned and vanished with the money
After stretching the matter of returning the money for days, the man finally resigned and vanished with the money
Listen to this article
A man in Chile was reportedly paid 286 times his salary accidentally last month by a company that happens to be one of the largest producer of cold cuts in the country.