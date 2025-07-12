Chilling details of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar's death emerge: Insects in hair, ‘black-coloured mass’

The post-mortem examination of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali's body painted a grim picture, with forensic experts confirming that her body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition.

Humaira's body was found nearly a year after her death, lying unnoticed in her upscale Karachi apartment.

According to GeoTV News, the initial post-mortem findings suggested that she had died eight to 10 months ago. Her decomposed body was found by a police team while executing a court order to vacate the flat.

Chilling details of post-mortem examination The report revealed that her key organs were reduced to an unidentifiable mass, and her facial features were completely unrecognisable, Pakistan-based GeoTV reported.

Parts of the body were "entirely devoid of muscle" tissue, and the bones began to "disintegrate upon touch," the report cited. It reported that her fingers and nails were "reduced to bone".

Moreover, it was found that the brain matter had completely decomposed via autolysis, and internal organs had turned into a "black-coloured mass".

The cartilage in joints was absent; however, it said no fractures were detected in bones.

Investigators also found insects in the remains, though no maggots were found. Brown-coloured insects, especially in the hair, were claimed to be present.

Experts were quoted as saying that these details may help determine the environmental conditions in which she lay undisturbed.

According to the post-mortem findings, Humaira's head and spine remained intact, but there was no spinal cord as the body was highly decomposed.

Exact cause of Humaira's death The initial post-morten report stated that extent of the decomposition has made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death at this stage.

However, DNA profiling and toxicology tests are under way and are expected to provide further insight.

Hair strands, clothes and blood samples had been sent for chemical analysis, GeoTV reported.