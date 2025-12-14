Chilling footage from Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting shows blood-splattered ground

After multiple shots were fired at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, a chilling video emerged on social media. It showed blood splattered on the ground, with white sheets covering bodies as police investigated the incident. NSW police confirmed that two people were taken into custody.

“Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines,” NSW police stated.

It also asked people to avoid the area and take shelter as they responded to a "developing incident" at Bondi beach.

Thirteen people were rushed to hospital following the horrifying shooting, a New South Wales ambulance spokesperson confirmed, a report by Reuters noted. A total of 10 people are dead, Reuters cited Australian Police as saying.

Bondi beach shooting ‘shocking and distressing’, says Australian PM Anthony Albanese Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Sydney's Bondi beach shooting "shocking and distressing".

In a statement shared by his office, Albanese stated, “Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the (New South Wales) Police."

Harry Wilson, a 30-year-old local, who saw the shooting, informed the Herald, “I saw at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere."

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, mentioned in an interview with Sky News that the shooting occurred during a beach event marking the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown.

He stated, “This is the Jewish community at its best coming together to mark a happy occasion. If we were targeted deliberately in this way, it's something of a scale that none of us could have ever fathomed. It's a horrific thing.” Alex added his media adviser had been injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Jewish people who had gone to light the first candle of the Hanukkah holiday on the beach were attacked by “vile terrorists".

