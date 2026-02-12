Canada school shooting: Chilling images of Tumbler Ridge killer Jesse Van Rootselaar holding a rifle surface online

Two days after an 18-year-old high school dropout opened fire at a school in Canada's British Columbia, chilling photos have now surfaced, including one where the teen can be seen smiling while holding a rifle, The New York Post reported.

Jesse Van Rootselaar, the 18-year-old transgender, reportedly killed her mother and stepbrother before opening fire at her former school, Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. The teen appeared expressionless in several photos his grandmother shared on Facebook to mark his 14th birthday.

In a post dated 2021, the accused's grandmother wrote, “Happy 14th birthday to our grandson Jesse !! Love you always !! XOXO.”

In another photograph posted online, Van Rootselaar was seen showing off a rifle and bearing a wide grin while sitting on the couch with another young child.

On February 10, the 18-year-old launched a horrifying attack at the family home and killed their 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother, before they went on a gun-wielding rampage and killed at least six inside the school, before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police say that they are unaware of the motive behind the attack, but claimed that Van Rootselaar had mental health issues. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said the suspect was already known to law enforcement, noting that officers had made multiple visits to the family home over the years due to concerns related to his mental health.

Jesse Van Rootselaar was born biologically male and transitioned to a female nearly six years ago, and was identified as a female. They dropped out of their high school four years ago, the news agency AFP reported.

According to McDonald, Rootselaar previously had a firearms licence, which had lapsed. The weapons were confiscated previously from their residence, which were returned later. They were apprehended on more than one occasion, under the provincial Mental Health Act for an assessment, the officer added.

Canada high school shooting The 10 February incident is considered to be one of the worst shooting incidents in Canada, where at least 25 people were wounded. In 2020, a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 13 people and set fires that killed another nine.

School shootings are uncommon in Canada, a country known for its relatively strict firearm regulations. In response to past mass shootings, the government has introduced tighter gun laws, including expanding its prohibition on firearms classified as assault-style weapons.

Among those killed was a 39-year-old woman teacher and five students, three 12-year-old girls and two boys, aged 13 and 12.

Canadian PM expresses condolences Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney mourned the victims. Addressing Parliament, he said, "Parents, grandparents, sisters, and brothers in Tumbler Ridge will wake up without someone they love. The nation mourns with you, and Canada stands by you."

Carney's office also announced that he called off his planned trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Munich. On Wednesday, Carney was set to announce a long-awaited defence industrial strategy in Halifax, before heading to Europe for the Munich Security Conference.

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka described the loss as “devastating,” saying the close-knit community feels like a large family.