China: 35 killed, dozens injured after car rams into pedestrians in Zhuhai, Xi orders authorities to ensure safety

In a massive tragedy, 35 people were killed and 43 wounded after a car rammed into people while they were exercising on the internal roads on Monday evening in Zhuhai city of south China.

The incident took place at 7:48 p.m. (1148 GMT) on Monday, when a small off-road vehicle was driven into a large group of people exercising outside the sports centre.

A "serious and vicious attack" had occurred at Zhuhai Sports Centre, city police said on Tuesday. It reported the death toll at 35.

A 62-year-old male driver, surnamed Fan, had driven "a small SUV through the gate and forced his way into the city's sports centre, ramming people who were exercising on the internal roads of the sports centre", police said in a statement.

The police found Fan in his car cutting himself with a knife and "immediately stopped him and sent him to the hospital for treatment".

Currently, he is in a coma after self-inflicted injuries to his neck and other parts of his body and "unable to undergo interrogation", police added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered authorities to ensure safety and social stability after the car ramming incident.

Xi urged all-out efforts to treat the injured people and demanded punishment for the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

A video of the scene following the attack showed at least 20 people lying on the ground.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggested the incident was triggered by Fan's discontent following a divorce.

Violent crime is rare in China due to tight security and strict gun laws. However, a rise in reports of knife attacks in large cities has drawn public attention to safety in public spaces.

In October, a knife attack in Beijing left five people wounded outside one of the city's top primary schools.