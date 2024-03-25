China accelerates push for local tech, limits use of US chips, software in government systems
There appears to be some flexibility for government agencies and state-owned enterprises to continue using computers powered by foreign processors and servers, as indicated by two unnamed procurement officials cited in the report, as per the report.
In a move to bolster its domestic technology industry, China is reportedly limiting the use of US-made microprocessors and servers in government computers. According to a report by the Financial Times, new guidelines unveiled by the Chinese finance ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in December 2022 aim to replace chips made by American firms such as Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. with local alternatives, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.