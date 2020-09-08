China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19: Xi Jinping

China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19: Xi Jinping1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 09:57 AM IST
- Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China acted in an open and transparent manner on the coronavirus outbreak
- China had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China acted in an open and transparent manner on the COVID-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.
Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country's fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact he said demonstrates the country's strong abilities and vitality.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
