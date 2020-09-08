Home >News >World >China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19: Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (REUTERS)
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (REUTERS)

China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19: Xi Jinping

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 09:57 AM IST Reuters

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China acted in an open and transparent manner on the coronavirus outbreak
  • China had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China acted in an open and transparent manner on the COVID-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.

Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country's fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact he said demonstrates the country's strong abilities and vitality.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout