China adds another name to its 10-day visa-free transit list of 55 countries; India remains excluded

China has now included Indonesia in its 240-hour (10-day) visa-free transit programme. Now, the total number of eligible countries is 55. However, India is still not on this list.

According to China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA), travellers from 55 countries, such as the UK, US, Japan, France, Australia and UAE. They can already use the 72 or 144-hour visa-free transit facilities at 31 ports in 23 cities.

From June 12, 2025, eligible Indonesian travellers can enter China through any of 60 ports in 24 regions. They can stay for up to 10 days without a visa, as long as they are en route to a third country.

According to the NIA, this move strengthens ties between China and ASEAN countries and supports regional cooperation. Many Indian travellers, however, continue to wait for similar ease of entry as India remains excluded from the current visa-free list.

"With deepening exchanges between China, Indonesia, and other ASEAN members, China's visa-free policy is gradually evolving into a broader regional initiative," Ge Hongliang, vice dean of the ASEAN College at Guangxi Minzu University, told the Global Times.

NIA has said that it will keep improving immigration rules to make it easier for foreigners to enter, study, work and live in the country. The transit visa policy is expanding, allowing more people to visit China.

“This also clearly reflects China's commitment to opening up and boosting international exchanges," Ge said.

India-China rocky relationship India and China continue to have a rocky relationship due to border issues and political rivalry. The main reason is the Line of Actual Control (LAC) dispute in the Himalayas.

Geopolitically, China does not enjoy India’s bond with countries like the US, Japan and Australia. In turn, India’s major concern is China and Pakistan’s “all-weather friendship”.

China continues to provide Pakistan with economic help and weapons. It also gives Pakistan advanced arms, like fighter jets and missiles, adding to India’s security concerns.

