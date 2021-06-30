China aims to create more than 50 million new urban jobs from 2021-2025, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

In China's five-year plan unveiled in March, the government set a target of keeping its survey-based jobless rate within 5.5% for 2021-2025, without setting a goal on new jobs.

The government has said it aims to create more than 11 million new urban jobs in 2021.

China will continue to improve its social security system and steadily increase the retirement age over the next five years, Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

