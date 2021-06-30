Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China aims to create more than 50 million new urban jobs in 2021-25

China aims to create more than 50 million new urban jobs in 2021-25

Premium
A worker produces truck parts at a factory in Qingzhou, in China's eastern Shandong province.
1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Reuters

The Chinese government has said it aims to create more than 11 million new urban jobs in 2021

China aims to create more than 50 million new urban jobs from 2021-2025, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

China aims to create more than 50 million new urban jobs from 2021-2025, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

In China's five-year plan unveiled in March, the government set a target of keeping its survey-based jobless rate within 5.5% for 2021-2025, without setting a goal on new jobs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In China's five-year plan unveiled in March, the government set a target of keeping its survey-based jobless rate within 5.5% for 2021-2025, without setting a goal on new jobs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The government has said it aims to create more than 11 million new urban jobs in 2021.

China will continue to improve its social security system and steadily increase the retirement age over the next five years, Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!