China’s COMAC takes on Boeing, Airbus — here's all you need to know about Chinese planemaker

China’s state-backed aircraft maker COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) is accelerating its push into the global aviation market, positioning itself as a long-term competitor to industry leaders Boeing and Airbus.

COMAC has made significant strides since its C919 passenger jet flew to Singapore, in what is considered to be its first trip outside China, nearly two years ago, the BBC reported. The Chinese planemaker is showcased at the Singapore Airshow, where exhibition halls feature scale models, mock cockpits, and interactive displays highlighting the latest commercial jets and aviation technology.

The C919 jet is designed to compete with Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo and is now targeting markets outside China. In its own words, China's state-backed planemaker is "setting sights on the Southeast Asian aviation market."

The Singapore Airshow, which opened on Tuesday, serves as an opportunity for COMAC to position itself as a potential rival to Airbus and Boeing in the Asia-Pacific region, the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

Need for an alternative to Boeing and Airbus This comes at a time when airlines are struggling with delivery delays and stretched supply chains. Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region are feeling the impact of delivery delays from both Boeing and Airbus, further worsened by engine shortages and wider supply chain bottlenecks.

To make matters worse, uncertainty over tariffs and trade tensions is now posing challenges for the manufacturing sector, thereby impacting the procurement and growth strategies in the region.

COMAC's jet in service The company has two jets in service: C919 and ARJ21 (now rebranded as C909). The C919 passenger jet seats nearly 158 to 192 passengers and has a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometres. The C909 seats nearly 78 to 97 passengers and has a range of 2,225 to 3,700 kilometres, ECNS reported.

The C909 is designed to operate on short and narrow runways and performs well in high-temperature, high-altitude, and crosswind conditions. The C919, on the other hand, features an advanced cockpit design and low noise levels, with cabin systems designed to improve passenger comfort.

COMAC delivered over 200 jets To date, the state-backed aircraft maker has delivered over 200 aircraft, which are operating on approximately 800 routes, carrying more than 36 million passengers. Laos, Indonesia, and Vietnam are currently operating a quarter of these planes, the BBC reported.

Recently, Brunei's GallopAir has also placed a large order for Comac aircraft, with Cambodia also planning to buy nearly 20 planes.

C919 vs A320neo According to a report in IATA News, while the Chinese government is touting Comac C919 as the future of Chinese aviation, the market it aims to enter is very congested. In the short-to-medium-haul market, the Airbus A320neo is already among the top performers in the field. In terms of length, the C919 is 38.9 meters vs 37.57 meters for the Airbus A320neo.

The height of the C919 jet is 11.95 meters vs 11.76 meters of the A320neo. The C919 jet can seat 158 to 192 passengers, whereas the Airbus A320neo can seat 150 to 180 passengers.

While there don't seem to be many differences between the two, the crucial one is range. The A320neo can fly for over 2,000 extra kilometres when compared to the standard C919. Even the extended-range version of the COMAC design cannot match its European counterpart.

COMAC awaits European certification Apart from its expansion plan in the Asia-Pacific region, the company is also looking to obtain European certification. Regulators have been conducting test flights on its C919. However, the journey for Comac to receive European certification seems long, the BBC reported, citing regulators. The certification could come in 2028 or 2031.

Reports suggest that the company is not seeking certification from the United States regulator yet.

COMAC ramps up production of C919 jets As the Chinese aircraft maker awaits certification in the European market, it is racing to ramp up production of the C919 jets, the South China Morning Post reported. The three largest airlines of China have ordered 100 aircraft each, and the company is likely to deliver at least 28 planes this year, up from 15 in 2025.

