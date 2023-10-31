China's digital maps omit Israel amid ongoing war with Hamas fighters in Gaza
Israel-Gaza war: China's digital maps from tech giants Baidu and Alibaba do not mention Israel, raising questions among netizens and reflecting Beijing's vague diplomacy in the Middle East.
Israel-Gaza war: As the world witnesses and gets entangled in the the war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza, China in al likelihood has expressed its stand, though their map.
China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, discussed the conflict with officials in Washington at the weekend amid fears of a bigger regional war. The US has pledged it would work with China on trying to find a resolution.
There are hopes China could tap into its close relationship with Iran, which backs Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, to de-escalate the situation. US officials apparently pressed Wang to "urge calm" with the Iranians, reported the Financial Times.
China's first statement on the conflict angered Israel which expressed "deep disappointment" that China did not condemn Hamas nor mention Israel's right to defend itself.
However, in its later statements China did say that Israel maintained it's right to defend itself. Wang later told Israel that "all countries have the right to self-defence" - but he also said elsewhere that Israel's actions have gone "beyond the scope of self-defence".
China faces a difficult balancing act because it has long openly sympathised with the Palestinian cause.
