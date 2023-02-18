China allegedly influenced Canadian elections: Report

A CSIS report cited an unidentified Chinese consulate official as saying, “The Liberal Party of Canada is becoming the only party that the PRC can support." However, Beijing also preferred to restrict the Liberal Party Government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a minority as it “likes it when the parties in Parliament are fighting with each other, whereas if there is a majority, the party in power can easily implement policies that do not favour the PRC."

