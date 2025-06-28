China allegedly planned car collision targeting Taiwan vice‑president in Prague, say reports

Czech military intelligence has revealed that during Taiwan's Vice‑President Hsiao Bi‑khim’s official visit to Prague in March 2024, Chinese diplomats and intelligence operatives devised a plan to intimidate her by staging a car collision involving her protected motorcade. Czech Radio reported that although the scheme never progressed beyond the planning stage, surveillance and preparations were underway inside China’s embassy in Prague, according to a Guardian report.

Czech intel uncovered plot by Chinese diplomats during Hsiao Bi‑khim’s March 2024 visit Agents had followed Hsiao’s convoy from the airport, one diplomat even ran a red light, and gathered intelligence on her schedule and meetings, all in violation of diplomatic norms under the Vienna Convention. Local authorities were on high alert and intervened to secure her safety. Hsiao later thanked Czech officials, stressing that such threats would not silence Taiwan’s voice on the global stage. “The CCP’s unlawful activities will NOT intimidate me from voicing Taiwan’s interests in the international community,” she said in a social media post.



Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council condemned the plot as a serious threat to Hsiao’s safety and demanded a public apology from Beijing. The council asserted that the actions “seriously threatened the personal safety” of the vice‑president and her delegation. Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed the allegations, stating Chinese diplomats “always observe the laws and regulations of host countries.”

The spokesperson accused Prague of interfering in China’s internal affairs by facilitating Hsiao’s visit and reiterated Beijing’s long‑standing position that her activities supported “Taiwan independence separatists,” a label Beijing condemns vehemently.



These revelations mark a sharp escalation in tensions between China and the Czech Republic, which has seen its relationship with Beijing deteriorate amid accusations of cyberattacks and growing ties with Taiwan, including recent visits by Taiwanese leaders such as Hsiao and former President Tsai Ing‑wen. Hsiao and President Lai Ching‑te made this trip following their election victory in January 2024, the first overseas journey of their administration.