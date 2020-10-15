China allowed coronavirus to spread around world, says Trump

Terming the COVID-19 outbreak as a 'horrible situation', President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hit out at China for allowing COVID-19 to spread outside Beijing while preventing the spread in its own country.

"We came together and what happened was that we then got hit by the plague (COVID-19). We were really coming together and then we got hit by this horrible situation--it could have been stopped. China stopped it from going into the rest of China but they did not stop it from coming out and going to Europe, the United States and the rest of the world," Trump said here at a rally organised for his re-election to the Presidency.

He added, "We are now putting it together. We had it done and now we are doing it again and next year we will be stronger. This coming year will be even better."

The US president further hit out at the former Vice President and his Democratic counterpart Joe Biden for supporting China's entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO), stating that it was a "catastrophe for our nation".

"Since the ChinaVirus, we have created a record of 11.4 million jobs. We have cut the unemployment rate by half. We are down to 7.8 per cent. Jobs have been recovering 23 times than the Obama-Biden recovery," he said.

"He supported NAFTA--a disaster, he supported China's entry into the World Health Organisation-- a catastrophe for our nation. China tries to get away with the fact that they are a developing nation. Not anymore; if Biden wins, China wins. If Biden wins, China will own our country."

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

