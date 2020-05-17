China ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home: Police

China ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home: Police1 min read . 17 May 2020
Israel police did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Israel police did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February
JERUSALEM : China's ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said.
China's ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said.
He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy's website.
He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy's website.
"As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene," the spokesman said.
Israel's Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that Du died in his sleep of natural causes.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated