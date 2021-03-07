New Delhi: China and India are “friends and partners," not opponents, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on Sunday, the state-run Global Times said in a report on Sunday.

The similar situations faced by China and India mean the two share the same or likeminded positions on many major issues, which makes China and India “friends and partners," not opponents, Wang said when asked to comment on the border clash between the two countries last year.

Wang also urged India to meet China half way, saying that Beijing insists on solving the border conflict through dialogue and negotiation, though he warned of Beijing’s will to safeguard its own sovereignty.

The comments come as India and China look at ways to reduce tensions along friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border between the two Asian giants. Tensions have been high since last May when India detected Chinese intrusions along the LAC border in Ladakh. India also rushed in troops to mirror a Chinese military deployment of tens of thousands of troops along the LAC and in depth areas that were backed by missile batteries and fighter aircraft. Last month the two countries completed disengagement of forces from the most contentious of friction areas – from the banks of Pangong Tso Lake. But the two are yet to reach an agreement on disengagement from other friction areas as well as moving troops back to peace time positions.

According to the Chinese foreign minister, the issue of the unsettled border “is a historical problem," and does not represent the entirety of bilateral relations. This is in contrast to the Indian position that peace and tranquility along the LAC is a must for relations to progress in other areas like the economy.

"The rights and wrongs of last year's border clash are very clear; and the successes and failures are very obvious," said the foreign minister, noting that unilateral confrontation solves no problems, and peaceful negotiation is the way out. Wang’s reference was to a violent clash that broke out on 15 June at Galwan in which 20 Indian soldiers died. Last month China said it had lost four troops in the same clash.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via