China and India 'friends and partners', not opponents, says Wang Yi

The comments come as India and China look at ways to reduce tensions along friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border between the two Asian giants. Tensions have been high since last May when India detected Chinese intrusions along the LAC border in Ladakh. India also rushed in troops to mirror a Chinese military deployment of tens of thousands of troops along the LAC and in depth areas that were backed by missile batteries and fighter aircraft. Last month the two countries completed disengagement of forces from the most contentious of friction areas – from the banks of Pangong Tso Lake. But the two are yet to reach an agreement on disengagement from other friction areas as well as moving troops back to peace time positions.

