China and Japan race to dominate future of high-speed rail

One of the countries that JR Central is looking to export its maglev technology to is the U.S., where it’s working with partners to lay the groundwork for a maglev line that would connect Washington D.C. and New York, costing an estimated $10 billion for the first D.C. to Baltimore leg alone. If constructed, the train would cut travel time between the hubs to one hour from the current three, according to JR Central, making it even faster than flying.