China and Taiwan Relations Explained: What’s Behind the Divide8 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Beijing is flexing its military power in response to growing U.S. support for the island; here’s a primer on the frictions
Days before being named president for an unprecedented third term, Chinese leader Xi Jinpinglet loose with an unusually blunt attack on what he said was a U.S.-led effort to contain China. At the top of Mr. Xi’s list of concerns is Washington’s relationship with Taiwan.
