China and Taiwan Relations Explained: What’s Behind the Divide

Under President Biden, the U.S. has sent weapons, special military training units and delegations of former officials in a show of support for Ms. Tsai, whom Beijing sees as dangerously pro-independence. During his first visit to Asia as commander-in-chief in May 2022, Mr. Biden was surprisingly blunt when asked whether the U.S. would get involved militarily in a Chinese attack on Taiwan after declining to send American troops to Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion, saying, “Yes. That’s the commitment we made." He has made similar statements on four separate occasions—provoking complaints from Beijing each time, even as White House officials have denied any change in U.S. policy.