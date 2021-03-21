China and US to cooperate on climate change: Report

Both countries are committed to cooperating on climate change and will establish a joint working group on the topic, the report says

US-Chinese dialogue “is always better than confrontation" since the relationship is “one of the most important" in the world, China’s Xinhua news agency said in a commentary after tense talks between the two sides in Alaska.

That portrayal contrasts with closing comments Friday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who made no public mention of any agreement with their Chinese counterparts.

China has no intention of interfering in the political system of the US or to “challenge or replace its status and influence," Xinhua said. For its part, the US should respect Chinese sovereignty and security, and “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs on Taiwan and issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

