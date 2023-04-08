China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Days after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, China will now hold three days of military exercises around the island.
China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan from Saturday, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command announced, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.
