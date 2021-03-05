Subscribe
China announces 'over 6%' economic growth target, tech plans

China announces 'over 6%' economic growth target, tech plans

A security member keeps watch outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing
1 min read . 07:26 AM IST PTI

China became the only major country to grow last year, eking out a 2.3 per cent expansion after the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus

China's top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.

The ruling Communist Party is aiming for the economic growth of "over 6 per cent" as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said in a report to China's ceremonial legislature Friday.

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

China became the only major country to grow last year, eking out a 2.3 per cent expansion after the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus.

Li also announced plans to accelerate technology development that communist leaders see as a path to prosperity and greater global influence.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

