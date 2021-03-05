China announces 'over 6%' economic growth target, tech plans

China became the only major country to grow last year, eking out a 2.3 per cent expansion after the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China's top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.

China's top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

China became the only major country to grow last year, eking out a 2.3 per cent expansion after the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Li also announced plans to accelerate technology development that communist leaders see as a path to prosperity and greater global influence.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}