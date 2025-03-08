China's announced tariffs on some Canadian agricultural and food products on Saturday in response to Canada placing import levies on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminium products, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Spooked China Exporters Say US Consumers Will Share Tariff Pain

A 100% tariff will be applied to Canadian rapeseed oil, oilcakes and peas from March 20.

“A 100% tariff will be applied to Canadian rapeseed oil, oilcakes and peas from March 20, while an additional 25% tariff will be imposed on aquatic products and pork,” the commerce ministry said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.