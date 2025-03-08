Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
China's announced tariffs on some Canadian agricultural and food products on Saturday in response to Canada placing import levies on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminium products, Reuters reported.
“A 100% tariff will be applied to Canadian rapeseed oil, oilcakes and peas from March 20, while an additional 25% tariff will be imposed on aquatic products and pork,” the commerce ministry said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.
(With inputs from Reuters)
