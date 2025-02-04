In direct reaction to US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, China said Tuesday it would impose a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas imports.

Beijing's finance ministry also disclosed plans to impose 10% tariffs on various US goods, such as crude oil, farm equipment, pickup trucks, and high-performance automobiles like big-engine sports cars.

China said that the United States "unilateral tariff hike" over the weekend prompted the additional duties.

The finance ministry says Beijing's tariffs will go into force on Monday.

“The US’s unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," China's ministry of commerce said in a statement.

“It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US,” the statement added.

China hits back at Trump with Google probe Bloomberg stated in a statement released by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday that China will investigate the US tech giant for suspected antitrust crimes. Although Google still operates in China, mostly in the advertising sector, its consumer search and internet services have not been available since 2010.

On Saturday, the US announced several trade actions, including adding a 10 percent tariff to already-existing duties on Chinese goods.

Trump delays 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days, avoiding trade war Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has decided to delay imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days, averting a potential trade war between the North American neighbours.

Also Read | Trump agrees to 30-day pause on tariffs to Canada and Mexico

Following urgent discussions with Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to strengthen his country's border with the US to address migration and curb the flow of the dangerous drug fentanyl.