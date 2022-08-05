China sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

It is important to note that China dispatched navy ships and warplanes and launched missiles into the Taiwan Strait in response to the visit this week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which China considers its own territory. Meanwhile, the report further stated that on the Chinese coast across from Taiwan, tourists gathered Friday to try to catch a glimpse of any military aircraft heading toward the exercise area. Additionally, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said, on Friday morning, China sent military ships and war planes across the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait, crossing what had been an unofficial buffer zone between China and Taiwan for decades, according to the AP report.