OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China approves 16 locally-made COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials
Sinopharm (REUTERS)
Sinopharm (REUTERS)

China approves 16 locally-made COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 03:28 PM IST PTI

  • Six of the vaccines are in the third stage of the trials, which is one of the last phases
  • China has already given conditional approval to two inactivated COVID-19 vaccines made by state-owned developers -- Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech

Beijing: China has approved clinical trials for 16 indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, of which six are in the third stage, according to a state-run media report.

The latest vaccines for clinical trials are based on recombinant protein, adenovirus vector, nucleic acid and attenuated influenza-viruses technologies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing data from the National Medical Products Administration.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

Modi to visit Puducherry on 25 Feb, tight security cover ahead of PM's visit

1 min read . 03:23 PM IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris’s jewelry shines a light on designer Irene Neuwirth

4 min read . 03:16 PM IST
This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom.

Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights

1 min read . 03:14 PM IST
Medical staff prepares a dose of covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AP

Covid-19 cases rising in India, says government

3 min read . 03:10 PM IST

Six of the vaccines are in the third stage of the trials, which is one of the last phases, it said.

China has already given conditional approval to two inactivated COVID-19 vaccines made by state-owned developers -- Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.

The coronavirus has claimed 4,833 lives, along with 100,727 confirmed cases in China, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of February 9, China has given 40.52 million COVID-19 jabs to key groups, Xinhua reported, quoting a National Health Commission official.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout