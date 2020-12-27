China approves heavier penalties on capital market violations

The maximum prison sentence will rise to 15 years from five, under an amendment to criminal laws approved in a meeting of Standing Committed of National People’s Congress on Saturday, China’s securities regulator said in a statement. The amendment will take effect from March 1.
For disclosing false information, the maximum sentence will change to 10 years from three, and an upper limit of a 200,000 yuan ($30,572) fine is removed, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.
China will also impose a maximum 10-year imprisonment on lawyers and accountants for fraud in securities issuance and significant transactions, it said/