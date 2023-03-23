China approves its first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; here’s all you need to know1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:49 AM IST
The vaccine can be stored at 2-8°C for a long time, said CSPC Pharmaceutical Group that developed it.
China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine that uses mRNA technology for the first time ever. The vaccine was developed by the CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd in the northern city of Shijiazhuang and was approved by Chinese regulators on March 22. MRNA vaccines are already widely available in most parts of the world, but China has previously only promoted domestic vaccines developed through traditional methods.
