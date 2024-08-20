China approves record 11 new nuclear power reactors at five sites, aims to reduce emissions

China approved 11 nuclear reactors across five sites to support its emissions elimination push, marking a record amount of new permits. The reactors in Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Guangxi will be built with a total investment of at least 220 billion yuan.

20 Aug 2024
China approves record 11 new nuclear power reactors at five sites, aims to reduce emissions. File image of the Unit 4 reactor of Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in Lianyungang, JIangsu province in China.
China approves record 11 new nuclear power reactors at five sites, aims to reduce emissions. File image of the Unit 4 reactor of Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in Lianyungang, JIangsu province in China.(Reuters / Stringer)

China approved 11 nuclear reactors across five sites Monday, a record amount of new permits as the nation leans even more heavily on atomic energy to support its push to eliminate emissions.

China’s cabinet approved the new reactors in sites spread across Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Guangxi, state-run China Energy News reported. The total investment for all 11 units will be at least 220 billion yuan with construction taking about five years, according to a report from financial publication Jiemian.

China has more nuclear reactors under construction than any other nation in the world, and approved 10 new reactors in both 2022 and 2023.

CGN Power Co., the listed unit of state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corp., said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing that it received approvals for six reactors across three sites. China National Nuclear Power Co. said on WeChat it had been approved for three reactors, while State Power Investment Corp. said it received approval for two units.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

20 Aug 2024
