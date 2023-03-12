China: As influenza cases rise THIS city proposes lockdown despite severe opposition2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 05:19 PM IST
- The order was criticized on Chinese social media as the country is still recovering from the economic consequences of strict Covid-19 lockdowns which even prompted some rare protests in the nation
The administration of the Chinese city of Xi'an received some flak from social media users for suggesting lockdowns to deal with the influenza outbreak. The development came as several countries in the world including India are witnessing many cases of flu resulting in a small percentage of deaths.
