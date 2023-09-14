China asks big banks to stagger and adjust dollar purchases: Report

China asks big banks to stagger and adjust dollar purchases: Report2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:51 AM IST
China's central bank has asked some of the country's biggest lenders to refrain from immediately squaring their foreign exchange positions in the market, and to run open positions for a while in order to alleviate downside pressure on the yuan, two sources with knowledge the matter said.