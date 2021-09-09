China aspires to become world's next superpower, dethroning US: Report

Citing an interview of Mike Orlando, the Acting Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Atlamazoglou wrote that "Chinese espionage costs the US between USD 200 to USD 600 billion a year in stolen intellectual property. And this is something that has been happening for the past two decades, which would mean a loss of USD 4 trillion, on the low end, to USD 12 trillion, on the high end; an astounding loss either way."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}